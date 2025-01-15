Economy
MGNREGS allocations could be increased for FY26
Summary
- The average number of people seeking work every month under the scheme rose to a four-month high of 25.73 million in December, according to the latest data from the government.
New Delhi: The national rural job guarantee scheme that gives millions of the poorest Indians employment may see a higher budget allocation in FY26, two people aware of the matter said.
