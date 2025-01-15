MGNREGS allocations could be increased for FY26

“The funds for MGNREGS have already been exhausted, and we are still three months away from the end of the current fiscal year. To ensure the scheme's effectiveness, we expect the government to at least double its current budget allocation. Even if all the allocated funds are not spent, they can be carried forward," said Nikhil Dey, founding member of Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS), a Rajasthan-based non-government organisation that campaigns for the rights of workers and farmers.