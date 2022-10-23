MGNREGS demand rises in September

Job demand under MGNREGS has been a useful indicator of job market stress in the economy in the past. One major fallout of the first wave of the pandemic was the mass exodus of casual urban workers back to their homeland, and this led to increased job demand under the scheme, a report by MOFSL observed. Monthly MGNREGS employment grew 41.9% in 2020-21, followed by a 34.6% growth in 2021-22 compared to 2019-20 levels.

