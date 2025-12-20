From North to South, how revisions in MGNREGS will burden states

One reason for this could be economic conditions. It is possible that the bulk of households simply did not demand 100 days of work from state governments because they found better employment elsewhere. While this is possible, it’s worth noting that even during covid, when rural India faced serious distress, the bulk of households still did not complete 100 days of employment in MGNRGES works. Under the new norms, job guarantees under the scheme will not be available for a period of two months during the busy agricultural season.