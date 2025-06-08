Demand for MNREGS jobs up, but may decline soon
According to the latest data from the ministry of rural development, 28.39 million rural households sought work under the scheme in May, up from 20.12 million in April, reversing a dip to 18.64 million in March.
Demand for unskilled jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) rose in May and spilled into the early part of June. Economists, however, said the clamour for jobs does not necessarily indicate a rise in rural distress, and that demand will wane once monsoon picks up and farmers start sowing.