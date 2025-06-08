Demand for MNREGS jobs up, but may decline soon

While an above-normal monsoon and early rains in FY26 bode well for the rural economy, economists said that the spatial distribution of rainfall must be closely monitored, especially as excess rains could hurt production in states where onions and potatoes are grown. "The earlier-than anticipated arrival of monsoon and its spatial distribution needs to be monitored closely as these perishable items have a cobweb impact on prices," Bank of Baroda said in a 5 June research note. "Thus, vigilance is required for any weather-related disruptions on prices in the coming days," it added.