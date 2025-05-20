Demand for MGNEGS work rises in April-May, signalling strain in rural India
SummaryAccording to the latest data, 20.12 million rural households sought employment under the MGNREGS in April and 20.37 million in May, versus 18.64 million in March, suggesting a fresh uptick in demand for unskilled work.
New Delhi: Demand for unskilled work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) surged in April and May, indicating renewed economic strain in rural India and fragile livelihoods.
