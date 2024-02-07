NEW DELHI : The government will specify income standards, locations and types of accommodation to select beneficiaries for the planned middle-class housing scheme, two people aware of the matter said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Once the housing and urban affairs ministry finalizes the specifications, they will be sent to finance ministry, which will determine amount to be allocated for the scheme, the people mentioned above said.

"The definition, currently being worked out, will come with the scheme. It will be defined in terms of income, types and location of housing," said the first person mentioned above, who spoke under the condition of anonymity.

In the interim budget for FY25, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will launch a scheme to help deserving sections of the middle class ‘living in rented houses, or slums, or chawls and unauthorized colonies’ to buy or build their own houses.

The announcement was in line with the government’s larger ‘Housing for All’ mission, which includes the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Urban and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural or Grameen schemes.

The new scheme is expected to bring a positive impact, fostering growth and development in the real estate, construction, and plotted development sectors, said Pushpender Singh, managing director of JMS Group.

The housing scheme for the middle class is likely to free encroachment areas like slums for easier redevelopment, added Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Group.

The initiative, aimed at people living in sub-par housing, is being introduced when India’s residential market is seeing a significant upturn. Many home buyers face challenges in procuring homes due to rising real estate costs.

The finance and housing ministries did not respond to emailed queries.

In an interview with Mint last week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the broad classification for the beneficiaries of the scheme are those living in rented houses, as announced by the Prime Minister. The scheme will cover people living in chawls and unregulated colonies, Sitharaman said.

However, the finance minister had added that the upcoming housing scheme for the middle class will not be an extension of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission was launched in June 2015 to provide housing for all in urban areas.

