India’s middle-class riddle: How much do you need to be called rich?
SummaryOver 88% of urban Indians identify themselves as middle class—and the trend does not change much across income groups. Here’s what we found when we asked them their threshold for feeling rich.
India’s rapid growth story is often linked to its burgeoning middle class. But lack of any official definition makes for an interesting trend: over 88% of urban Indians, including many earning well past India’s per capita income, call themselves ‘middle-class’ when asked to describe their family’s financial situation, reveals the latest round of the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey, held in July.