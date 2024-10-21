India’s middle-class riddle: How much do you need to be called rich?

But around 70% of urban Indians across generations think they are financially doing better than their parents were at the same age (though a small minority, 15%, also believe they are worse off). The views diverge based on self-perceived class: among those who identify as rich, over 90% feel they are doing better than their parents were at their age. Among those who identify as poor, this is true for 37%. Importantly, about one in five urban Indians who identify themselves as poor or lower middle class said their situation is much the same as their parents.