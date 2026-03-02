The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is unlikely to materially disrupt the flow of money to India from overseas workers, as the relative contribution of the gulf nations in such remittances has declined over the years.
Middle East war unlikely to dent India’s remittance inflows significantly
SummaryThe US is now the largest source of inward remittances, accounting for 27.7% of such flows into India as of FY24, per latest data from the RBI. The UAE, which was the largest source in FY17, is now the second largest, while nations like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait slipped further down.
