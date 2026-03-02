Middle East war unlikely to dent India’s remittance inflows significantly

Shayan Ghosh leads the BFSI coverage at Mint, reporting on traditional banks, shadow banks and the cRead more

entral bank. He has 14 years of experience in financial journalism. Based in Mint’s Mumbai bureau since 2018, he tracks interest rate movements and its impact on companies and the broader economy. His interests also include the distressed debt market, especially as India’s bankruptcy law attempts recoveries of billions' worth of toxic assets.

