Over 90% of middle-class Americans will see tax relief — Treasury Secretary, IRS CEO hint at gigantic refund year

American taxpayers may be eligible for larger tax refunds this year, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reiterated recently while speaking on All-In Podcast earlier this week.

Bessent, who also serves as acting Internal Revenue Service (IRS) commissioner, reportedly said that US President Donald Trump’s signature tax package, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), will deliver “gigantic” refund checks when people file their 2025 returns next spring.

He said that because the Act's provisions are retroactive to January 2025, many taxpayers never adjusted their paycheck withholding after the law passed.

Advertisement

The result, he said, will be a surge in refunds averaging $1,000–$2,000 per household in early 2026.

"Americans, I also have the honor of being the IRS commissioner, and I can see that we're going to have a gigantic refund year in the first quarter because no one changed their working Americans did not change their withholding," Scott Bessent said.

"So, I think households could see, depending on the number of workers $1,000 $2,000 refunds, they will change their withholding schedule at the beginning of the year, and they will get an automatic increase in real wages," he said.

"So, I think that's going to be a very, I think that's going to be a very powerful combo of corporate and individuals," he said.

'Over 94% of middle-class Americans will see tax relief' The first CEO of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reportedly reinforced signals from the Trump administration that Americans could see the "biggest tax refund ever" in the new year.

Advertisement

Frank Bisignano – also the commissioner at the Social Security Administration – said on Fox Business's "Mornings with Maria" that a major tax refunds are expected in 2026.

He echoed US President Donald Trump’s end-of-year address last week in which he predicted "the largest tax refund season of all time" next spring and said many families could save between $11,000 and $20,000 a year.

"You're going to look at probably 94%—plus of middle-class Americans getting a boost, your tax rates coming down and getting the benefit going forward," the IRS CEO said.

"You'll see all our Social Security recipients getting up to a $6,000 benefit as [Trump] committed to the benefits of Social Security not being taxed," he said.

Advertisement