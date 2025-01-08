(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Javier Milei’s first year as president of Argentina has confounded his critics. Most viewed his promises of radical reform as crazy or unworkable. His fondness for waving a chainsaw didn’t help. Yet 12 months on, doubters — including some enlightened ones — are having to think again.

Argentina’s economy still has plenty of problems, but there’s no denying Milei’s first reforms have been both bold and surprisingly successful. He promised war on bureaucrats, brutal cuts in public spending and a purge of excessive regulation — and he delivered. Far from collapsing as a result, the economy is looking stronger.

Although Milei’s program initially deepened a recession, output has since recovered to its pre-December 2023 level. Most forecasters now expect moderate growth this year. Inflation has fallen from more than 20% a month to less than 3% a month — still high, but notable progress even so. He’s shut down ministries, slashed public spending and moved the government’s budget balance from a deficit (excluding interest payments) to a surplus. Investors are impressed: The premium they demand on Argentina’s government debt has fallen dramatically.

The biggest setback was an initial rise in the rate of poverty from about 40% to more than 50%, but according to the government’s latest estimate, the rate has fallen back to its earlier level. Milei still commands popular support. It helps that he warned voters things would have to get worse before they got better — and if growth continues, the poverty numbers should improve further. But his reforms, as he also points out, are a long way from complete. For the moment, he can pursue further deregulation thanks to a law that expanded his legislative authority for a year. When that arrangement lapses, he’ll have to deal with the Argentine National Congress, where his party is in the minority.

Milei’s biggest challenge will be to manage Argentina’s intended transition to a (mostly) dollarized economy. During his campaign, he promised to shut down the central bank and adopt the dollar at a stroke. In office, he shifted to a more feasible, though hardly less radical, strategy of “endogenous dollarization” — that is, helping Argentines to gradually switch from pesos and use dollars for day-to-day transactions. So far, a surge in dollar-denominated bank deposits, assisted by a tax amnesty, has allowed this to happen without causing the peso’s value to collapse. (Since its record low in July, the domestic currency has appreciated more than 20% against the dollar in parallel markets.)

This rewiring of the financial system is meant to guard against any resumption of inflationary monetary policy, which has plagued the country for decades. But for it to work over the medium term and beyond, as Milei rightly points out, other reforms will be required. Lifting capital controls and further deregulation will take time and continued political support. Neither can be taken for granted.

Many in the US see Milei as Argentina’s Donald Trump — and to be sure, they’ve declared their mutual admiration. (Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who’ll head Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency, are avowed fans.) But it’s worth noting that while Trump and Milei share a taste for political disruption and bashing the establishment, they’re ideologically not so close. Trump is a heavy-handed interventionist, especially when it comes to trade; Milei is an economic libertarian. In all likelihood, if Milei builds on his initial success, he and the next US president will come to seem less aligned.

Then again, both Trump and Milei have shown a knack for confounding expectations.

