Milk may stay on boil due to cattle, fodder shortage1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 12:11 AM IST
Milk prices, which have been rising steadily in the past year, may hit new highs in the year ahead, as production suffers due to insufficient fodder and fewer new lactating cattle, and farmers raise prices to make up for losses in the last two years
