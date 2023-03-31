Milk may stay on boil due to cattle, fodder shortage

The outbreak of covid-19 in India in April-June 2020 and an explosion of cases in mid-2021 triggered mobility curbs, disrupting artificial insemination services, consequently leading to fewer calf births in FY21 and FY22. “Given that calves typically take two-and-a-half years to be ready for insemination, this fiscal year has seen a shortage of animals available for insemination. Thus, fewer cows are expected to be lactating in FY24, leading to lower milk production and availability," said Pushan Sharma, director of research at Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics.