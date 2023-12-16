Millions of Americans will lose their job in 2024, warns CBO report. Details here
Painting a bleak picture of the US economy in 2024, the CBO attributed the expected deterioration in the economic conditions to several factors, including weaker consumer spending, lower nonresidential investment, and reduced exports.
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report, released on 15 December, projected a rise in the unemployment rate from 3.9 percent to 4.4 percent by the year's end, meaning millions of Americans lose their jobs.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message