The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report, released on 15 December, projected a rise in the unemployment rate from 3.9 percent to 4.4 percent by the year's end, meaning millions of Americans lose their jobs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Painting a bleak picture of the US economy in 2024, the CBO attributed the expected deterioration in the economic conditions to several factors, including weaker consumer spending, lower nonresidential investment, and reduced exports. The report said that these factors would outweigh the positive effects of higher government spending and lower taxes.

Economy report project? The CBO report’s projections were consistent with the current trends in the labor market, which showed signs of tightening in December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, around 202,000 new claims for unemployment benefits were filed in the first week of the month, and about 1.87 million workers were still receiving unemployment benefits, which indicated a scarcity of job opportunities.

Although slightly more optimistic than the CBO, the Federal Reserve had a similar outlook for the economy in 2024. It predicted that the real GDP growth would slow down to 1.4 percent in 2024, before rebounding in the following years. The Fed also expected the unemployment rate to increase to 4.1 percent by the end of 2024, which was lower than the CBO’s estimate, reported Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its report, the CBO said the CBIO said that the FED may respond to the weakening economy and the falling inflation by cutting interest rates sometime after March of 2024.

Estimating the inflation rate would decline to 2.1 percent in 2024, the CBO reports said that it is closer to the Fed’s target of 2 percent.

Since its previous report in February, the CBO has revised its economic outlook downward, citing slower-than-expected growth in consumption, investment, and exports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Is the U.S. economy heading toward a recession? Last week, the chief equity strategist at LPL Financial Jeffrey Buchbinder said, as quoted to Newsweek, that the Fed’s decision to cut rates would be a sign that the recession was imminent or already underway.

“The Fed will cut rates because it worries monetary policy is too restrictive for a weakening economy," Buchbinder said.

“The central bank’s goal remains a soft landing, and their spotty track record in achieving that goal does not mean a hard landing is necessarily in the cards." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added that if a recession did occur in 2024, it would likely be mild, as the U.S. economy had strong fundamentals and was not facing any major shocks or imbalances.

With agency inputs.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.