Minimal impact of El Nino on rainfall: IMD DG Mohapatra6 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 11:58 PM IST
In an interview, Mohapatra said that while some regions in west and central India and pockets of northeast India may experience below-normal rainfall, it will not apply to the entire country.
The impact of El Nino on this year’s monsoon will be minimal, said Mrityunjay Mohapatra, director-general of India Meteorological Department (IMD). In an interview, Mohapatra said that while some regions in west and central India and pockets of northeast India may experience below-normal rainfall, it will not apply to the entire country. The comment comes amid concerns about slowing economic growth. The finance ministry on Tuesday flagged the downside risks to the official forecast of a 6.5% economic growth rate in FY24 because of elevated risks to the monsoon from the El Nino effect that could impact farm output and prices. Mohapatra said that El Nino is presently not severe but moderate and added that El Nino would likely develop by July, with its impact felt much later. He stated that IMD sticks to its 96% long-period average, normal monsoon prediction. Edited excerpts: