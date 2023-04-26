Minimal impact of El Nino on rainfall: IMD DG Mohapatra

How will El Nino affect the monsoon and, subsequently, the water reservoir levels, in light of the latest data indicating a drop in storage levels in major reservoirs that has raised concerns about kharif crop prospects?

In the first monsoon forecast earlier this month, we said that precipitation in the June-September period is likely to be normal at 96% long period average with an error margin of +/-5%. Some regions in west and central India and pockets of northeast India may experience below-normal rainfall, which is unlikely in the entire country. The second stage forecasts will be issued by the end of May. In between, there is no other update. At present, La Nina conditions have turned into neutral conditions over the Pacific Ocean, and according to the latest climate model forecast, it is not a severe El Nino, which is likely to develop in the second half of the monsoon season, i.e. July. The impact of El Nino is expected to be felt much later. There is no one-to-one connection between El Nino and Indian summer monsoon precipitation. All El Nino years were not bad monsoon years. Six of the total 15 El Nino years during 1951-2022 had witnessed normal and above normal monsoon rainfall.