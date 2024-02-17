Economy
Mining auction winners need to complete projects on time or face penalties
Subhash Narayan 4 min read 17 Feb 2024, 06:05 AM IST
Summary
- The policy is being formulated for both mining as well as composite licences (includes prospecting plus mining)
NEW DELHI : The government is finalizing a carrot-and-stick approach to ensure that mining companies move swiftly towards production at mineral blocks awarded to them at auctions, and to make delays unpalatable.
