Mining auction winners need to complete projects on time or face penalties

As per the draft recommendations of the committee, winners of mining leases will get four months from the LoI issue date to submit their mining plan and get approval. Any delay over this up to six months from LoI date would attract forfeiture of 5% of performance security deposited by mining companies. If the delay is more than six months, 2% of performance security would be deducted for delay of each month or a part of the month. This would be treated as Milestone 1 in the entire chain of mining activities.