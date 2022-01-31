NEW DELHI : India’s oil ministry is looking to partner with the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) to utilize the latter’s funds for building large-scale energy projects, said two people familiar with the matter. The ministry of petroleum and natural gas is exploring to leverage funds and grants of the MoHUA to get states onboard for resolving “right of use" issues involving state governments and local bodies.

The two ministries are looking to leverage funds and grants to get states onboard for resolving “right of use" issues involving state governments and local bodies. In the case of petroleum and minerals, right of use generally refers to the use of land for laying pipelines and other related infrastructure. The ministries of oil and housing and urban affairs did not respond to queries till press time. Several big-ticket infrastructure projects have been delayed in states for reasons ranging from protests to pending approvals by state governments.

A prominent example is the lack of approval for state-run gas major Gail (India) Ltd to lay pipelines in Tamil Nadu under the Kochi-Kootanad-Bengaluru-Mangaluru gas pipeline project. Gail has faced serious protests from farmers and others over its alleged use of farmland for laying the pipelines, a project that has also been opposed by the state government. In August last year, Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin said Gail’s underground pipeline, cutting through agricultural land, would not be allowed.

In Haryana too, farmers held similar protests last year against the Jhajjar-Hissar gas pipeline.

The housing and urban affairs ministry funds major urban development schemes for states, although largely in partnership with states. The FY22 budget estimate for centrally-sponsored schemes under the ministry is ₹54,581 crore, the same as in the previous fiscal. The revised estimate for FY21 was ₹50,039.90 crore.

The schemes under which the ministry transfers funds to states and Union territories are Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, with a budget estimate for FY22 at ₹8,000 crore, National Livelihood Mission ( ₹795 crore), ‘Urban Rejuvenation Mission: AMRUT and Smart Cities Mission’ ( ₹13,750 crore), which aims to build 100 smart cities.

For the flagship Swachh Bharat Mission, a budgetary estimate of ₹2,300 crore was pegged in the budget for FY22.

The Centre has assured borrowing incentives for states if power reforms are implemented. Recently, the power ministry said nearly 20 states have shown interest in power sector reforms in a bid to increase market borrowing.

The linking of energy infra projects and centrally-sponsored projects, if implemented, may also create friction between states and the Centre.

N.R. Bhanumurthy, professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, said: “There could be some kind of a tussle between the Centre and states and may be there could be crossing of lines in terms of territories. In any case, those lines are not really clear, especially when some of the subjects are on the concurrent list." He, however, added that any arrangement between the Centre and states would be a welcome move.

