Ministries may join hands to utilize funds

The two ministries are looking to leverage funds and grants to get states onboard for resolving “right of use" issues involving state governments and local bodies. In the case of petroleum and minerals, right of use generally refers to the use of land for laying pipelines and other related infrastructure. The ministries of oil and housing and urban affairs did not respond to queries till press time. Several big-ticket infrastructure projects have been delayed in states for reasons ranging from protests to pending approvals by state governments.