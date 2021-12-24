Ministry proposes amendments to IBC

One of the suggestions made by the government on Thursday is to amend IBC to provide “a fixed time period for approval or rejection" of a corporate turnaround plan by the tribunal. The idea is to give tribunals 30 days to approve or reject a submitted resolution plan. If the revival plan is not approved or rejected within this time, the tribunal must record reasons in writing for the same. This timeline will be subject to the overall time of 330 days specified in the IBC for bankruptcy resolution.