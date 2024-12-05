Economy
Mint tracker: October sees slight deterioration in Indian economy’s performance
Summary
- Out of the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint, six indicators were in red in October compared to five the previous month.
The Indian economy's performance deteriorated in October compared to the previous month, with weakness in passenger vehicle (PV) sales and trade persisting and the inflation situation worsening, showed Mint macro tracker.
