India drops to sixth among emerging markets in December as global headwinds bite

India slipped to the sixth position on Mint’s emerging market tracker in December 2025, as weakness across multiple external indicators dragged its composite score lower despite continued strength in broader economic growth and manufacturing activity. This marked the worst performance since February 2025, when the same indicators emerged as weak spots.

Throughout 2025, external headwinds—and their impact on exports, rupee and stock markets—have been a drag on India's ranking. The country secured the top position in only five months, as opposed to eight in 2024 and nine in 2025.

China emerged as the best-performing emerging market for the month, supported by relatively steady export growth, strong import cover and a more stable currency compared with peers. While manufacturing activity remained mixed, gains in trade and financial indicators helped China move ahead of the pack during the month. China is the only country other than India to secure the top rank more than once. It last topped the list in March 2025.

Thailand and Malaysia secured the second and third spots, respectively, as their currency and stock market performances remained strong. Thailand also gained from strong manufacturing activity, while Malaysia’s decent GDP growth added to its strength.

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker compares nine major emerging economies using seven high-frequency indicators—real GDP growth, manufacturing PMI, export growth, retail inflation, import cover, exchange rate movement and stock market performance—to track shifts in economic momentum across countries.

Pressure points

Weakness in equity markets was the biggest drag on India’s performance in December. Stock market capitalisation declined 1.8% month-on-month, underperforming most of its emerging-market peers on the tracker. The slide reflected a volatile year for equities, as Indian markets struggled to maintain momentum amid persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows and cautious global risk sentiment. In fact, FPIs remained net sellers through much of 2025, with total outflows in 8 of the 12 months. FPIs pulled out ₹1.7 trillion from equities in total in 2025.

In addition, the rupee depreciated 1.4% month-on-month against the US dollar, putting it among the weaker emerging-market currencies. The rupee remained under pressure through the year and breached 90 per dollar in December, marking a 4.9% depreciation in 2025. Its biggest monthly decline was in August, when it briefly became the worst-performing Asian currency after additional tariffs weakened its trade position, prompting a 1.6% fall. Central bank intervention helped limit volatility for the next few months but did not reverse the broader trend over the rest of the year.

Exports, which had propelled India to the top of the rankings in November, failed to offer similar support in December. Merchandise export growth came in at 1.9% year-on-year—a sharp slowdown from 19.4% in the previous month— as the favourable base effect faded. This left India behind its peers such as Malaysia and China.

While domestic indicators remained supportive, they could not offset the external drag. Real GDP growth stayed the highest among peers at 8.2% in the July-September quarter, while manufacturing activity remained firmly in expansionary territory. An increase in inflation to 1.3%, closer to the lower band of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) 2-4% target band, helped improve the score, but only marginally.

Momentum check

The near-term outlook in early 2026 is anchored by strong growth momentum, but tempered by external risks. The first advance estimates project GDP growth of 7.4% in FY26, reaffirming India’s position as the fastest-growing major economy. The focus now shifts to the Union Budget on 1 February, which will be watched closely for signals on capital spending, fiscal consolidation and policy priorities.

Financial indicators have remained weak so far in 2026, with FPIs selling ₹33,598 crore of equities until 23 January, significantly higher than the ₹22,611 crore sold in December. The continuous fleeing of foreign investors is likely to keep the rupee and stock markets under strain. The rupee fell to a new record low of 91.9650 against the US dollar on Friday. So far, the benchmark Sensex has been 1.4% lower on average compared to the levels seen in December.

Recent data, however, point to a gradual normalisation in exports, with Barclays noting that India’s trade performance is increasingly supported by diversification across destinations and products, helped by a series of free trade agreements that are beginning to broaden export bases beyond traditional markets.

However, the risk of renewed protectionism—especially from the US—could test this progress. February’s GDP and CPI base-year revisions will also reset key macro series, shaping how growth and inflation trends are assessed going forward.

Together, export performance and revised macro data will be critical in determining whether India can convert strong domestic fundamentals into a sustained improvement in its standing among emerging markets.