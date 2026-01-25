India drops to sixth among emerging markets in December as global headwinds bite
External headwinds dragged India's emerging-market ranking down in the last month of 2025 despite strong GDP growth and a solid manufacturing sector.
India slipped to the sixth position on Mint’s emerging market tracker in December 2025, as weakness across multiple external indicators dragged its composite score lower despite continued strength in broader economic growth and manufacturing activity. This marked the worst performance since February 2025, when the same indicators emerged as weak spots.