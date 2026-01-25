India drops to sixth among emerging markets in December as global headwinds bite

Financial indicators have remained weak so far in 2026, with FPIs selling ₹33,598 crore of equities until 23 January, significantly higher than the ₹22,611 crore sold in December. The continuous fleeing of foreign investors is likely to keep the rupee and stock markets under strain. The rupee fell to a new record low of 91.9650 against the US dollar on Friday. So far, the benchmark Sensex has been 1.4% lower on average compared to the levels seen in December.