India retained top spot among EMs in May, but Thailand offered stiff competition
Summary
India once again took the top position in Mint’s EM Tracker in May as economic growth and manufacturing activity remained strong. But the country's performance not as strong as it was in April.
India retained the top position in Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker for the second consecutive month in May, but with its lead significantly narrowed. While India scored 67 (out of 100) in the tracker’s composite score, Thailand was a close second at 66.6.
