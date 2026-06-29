India regains top spot in EM tracker, but higher cost pressures continue to linger

India returned to the top of Mint's Emerging Markets Tracker (EMT) in May after a six-month gap as stronger manufacturing activity and faster export growth lifted its composite score to 68.05. China climbed two places to second, while Vietnam registered the biggest monthly jump, advancing five ranks to third on the back of robust exports and sustained factory activity.
Higher crude oil prices during May weakened the rupee, increasing import costs for an economy that depends on overseas supplies for more than 85% of its crude oil requirement. Although oil prices have eased following the Israel-Iran ceasefire, the impact of the earlier surge is now spreading beyond fuel bills into factory input costs and wholesale inflation.
Launched in September 2019, Mint's Emerging Markets Tracker compares 12 emerging market economies using seven high-frequency indicators—GDP growth, manufacturing PMI, export growth, retail inflation, import cover, exchange rate movements and stock market performance.