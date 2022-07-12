Mint Explainer: Does India have a dire external-debt situation?

This year, more businesses may want to swap their dollar-denominated loans, which account for more than 50% of India’s loans, with rupee loans for two reasons. First, global interest rates are rising, and second, the rupee has been losing value fairly rapidly. It has already depreciated more than 6% this year. Together, it may make domestic rupee loans more attractive. Consider, a very simple calculation for interest rates on dollar loans—1.5% to 1.75% (benchmark rates in the US) plus 6% drop in the value of the rupee against the dollar, adding up to about 8%. And the Fed plans to continue raising rates. In India, banks’ External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR) ranges from 7.4% to 8.6%. So, some experts believe businesses may want to swap external debt with domestic debt to cut their exposure to global macro-economic uncertainties. It could be another way of cutting currency risks to protect margins. True, many businesses hedge their forex exposure with derivatives, but taking a call on the rupee comes with its fair share of risks in these turbulent times.