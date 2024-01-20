Mint Explainer | Failed economic rebound, recession fears and increasingly pessimistic youth. How China fumbled the bag
China's recovery after opening up from its zero-Covid policy has been marred by a deepening property crisis, deflationary risks, and subdued demand; besides other factors such as a recession and joblessness. We take a look
China this week said that its economy grew by 5.2 percent in 2023. And while this surpasses the official 5 percent target, the country is facing challenges as analysts and investors raise concerns.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message