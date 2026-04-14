Mint Explainer: Why govt wants stricter gold hallmarking and what will change for buyers

Q 1) What problem is the government trying to fix?

At present, hallmarking, which is regulated by the Bureau of Indian Standards, assigns a unique HUID to each piece of jewellery as proof of purity. However, gaps in enforcement have led to instances where the same HUID has been used across multiple items. This creates a mismatch between what is certified and what is sold, undermining the system’s credibility. Consumer complaints have pointed to cases where jewellery purchased with a specific HUID and purity level was later found to differ in actual composition. In some instances, identical codes were linked to different items, raising concerns over duplication and misuse. The government now sees a need to plug these loopholes before they erode trust further in a market that relies heavily on certification.