The government is moving to close loopholes in its gold hallmarking system, introducing mandatory item-level tracking to end the fraudulent practice of reusing unique identification codes across multiple pieces of jewellery. By digitizing every ornament's physical profile, including photographs and weight, the government aims to formalize a massive, trust-based retail market where light enforcement has often left consumers holding less than they paid for. Under the new framework from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), jewellers will be required to upload detailed information for every single piece linked to a hallmark unique identification (HUID) number, including photographs and key specifications, at the time of hallmarking.
Mint Explainer: Why govt wants stricter gold hallmarking and what will change for buyers
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Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.
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