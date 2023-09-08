Mint Explainer: How CCI proposes to implement a new regime for merger approvals?
Summary
- Under the revised framework, any transaction valued over ₹2,000 crore will be subject to CCI's merger regulations, regardless of whether they meet the conventional thresholds
New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is currently soliciting public feedback on the implementation of its overhauled merger approval framework, which received legislative approval earlier this year. Aimed at streamlining the approval process, the updated system expands the types of transactions requiring CCI review. The modifications are designed to enhance the business environment in India. Here, Mint explores the significance of the forthcoming ‘CCI (Combinations) Regulations 2023.’