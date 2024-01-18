Mint Explainer: How India counts its poor

Nearly 250 million people escaped multidimensional poverty in the nine years up to 2022-23, a discussion paper authored by Ramesh Chand, a member of the federal think tank Niti Aayog, has estimated. The total includes about 59.4 million people in Uttar Pradesh, 37.7 million in Bihar and 23 million in Madhya Pradesh, some of the most populous states.

The multidimensional poverty measure, as outlined in the paper, expands on traditional poverty metrics based on income or consumption expenditure. It assesses deprivation across broader dimensions. The global multidimensional poverty index, devised by Sabina Alkire and James Foster of the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative, served as the basis for the assessment. The Niti Aayog paper, however, added two more indicators – maternal health and bank accounts – to the original 10 covering health, education, and standard of living.

The paper concluded that just 11.28% of the population was multidimensionally poor in 2022-23 and that proportion is likely to dip below 10% in 2024-25. It estimated that multidimensional poverty fell from 55.34% in 2005-06 to 24.85% in 2015-16, dropping further to 14.96% in 2019-21. The Niti Aayog discussion paper used data collected by the National Family Health Surveys for these estimates.

The report has attributed the drop in the poverty ratio to several policy initiatives over the last nine years. These include Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna which led to the opening of more than 500 million bank accounts, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna which led to the construction of over 40 million homes, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ujjwala Yojna and free food grain distribution under the National Food Security Act.

Mint delves into the details of the methodology:

How did India count its poor in the past?

Historically, the Planning Commission, replaced later by Niti Aayog, estimated poverty based on consumption expenditure data from the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). Since 2011-12, however, India hasn't officially estimated poverty or declared a poverty line using this data. The 2011-12 poverty ratio was first estimated using the methodology recommended in the 2009 recommendations of an expert group led by economist Suresh D Tendulkar. However, after many felt that the poverty line suggested by the Tendulkar committee was too low, the Planning Commission appointed a committee chaired by former Reserve Bank of India governor C Rangarajan in June 2012 to take a relook. The Rangarajan committee report submitted in June 2014 was not adopted for establishing the poverty line or counting the number of poor.

We also do not know how per capita consumer expenditure has moved since the 2011-12 survey. A survey of consumption expenditure was carried out in 2017-18 by the NSSO but the report was withheld by the government citing quality issues. The results of another round of the survey held in 2022-23 have not been released either.

The YK Alagh committee tasked with determining the level of poverty in 1977 began the practice of using nutritional requirements and consumption expenditure data in its 1979 report. Reports of committees under DT Lakdawala in 1993, Suresh Tendulkar in 2009, and C Rangarajan in 2014 continued to rely on the NSSO’s quinquennial survey of consumer expenditure to estimate the poverty line. The Rangarajan panel also considered the findings of an independent household survey of incomes and expenditure carried out by the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy. The population below the poverty line was considered poor. Some nations use income as a measure for poverty estimation but India does not collect household income data.

Using the Tendulkar committee method, the poverty line for 2009-10 was estimated at monthly per capita consumption expenditure of ₹672.8 in rural areas and ₹859.6 in urban areas and for 2011-12 at ₹816 and ₹1,000, respectively. The Rangarajan committee’s method revised this to ₹972 in rural areas and ₹1,407 in urban centres for 2011-12.

Can we compare consumption expenditure-based poverty statistics with estimates for multidimensionally poor?

Comparing consumption expenditure-based poverty statistics with multidimensional poverty estimates is not straightforward due to their distinct data sources and methodologies. The former relies on monthly per capita consumer expenditure data from the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), while the latter uses data from the National Family Health Surveys, which focus on social and socio-economic indicators. The social and socio-economic indicators reflect to some extent the economic conditions of households and are seen as a more comprehensive measure of poverty than the one based on consumer expenditure. Further, the NSSO’s quinquennial surveys and the NFHS were conducted in different years.

Both methods of estimation point to a decline in poverty but the levels estimated vary. For instance, using the method employed by the Rangarajan committee, the poverty ratio for 2009-10 was estimated at 38.2% and for 2011-12 at 29.5%. The Tendulkar methodology estimated the poverty ratio at 29.8% and 21.9% for the same years. For 2004-05, the poverty ratio using the Tendulkar methodology was 37.2%. But the Niti Aayog’s estimates of poverty using the multidimensional poverty index for the following year were much higher at 55.34%. The government’s think tank estimates poverty fell below 25% only in 2015-16.