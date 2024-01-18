Mint Explainer: How India counts its poor
Summary
- Until 2011-12, India relied on per capita monthly consumer expenditure data for estimating poverty levels. The Niti Aayog prefers to rely on a range of health, education and socio-economic indicators of the National Family Health Survey to estimate poverty.
Nearly 250 million people escaped multidimensional poverty in the nine years up to 2022-23, a discussion paper authored by Ramesh Chand, a member of the federal think tank Niti Aayog, has estimated. The total includes about 59.4 million people in Uttar Pradesh, 37.7 million in Bihar and 23 million in Madhya Pradesh, some of the most populous states.