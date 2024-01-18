Mint Explainer: How India counts its poor

How did India count its poor in the past?

Historically, the Planning Commission, replaced later by Niti Aayog, estimated poverty based on consumption expenditure data from the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). Since 2011-12, however, India hasn't officially estimated poverty or declared a poverty line using this data. The 2011-12 poverty ratio was first estimated using the methodology recommended in the 2009 recommendations of an expert group led by economist Suresh D Tendulkar. However, after many felt that the poverty line suggested by the Tendulkar committee was too low, the Planning Commission appointed a committee chaired by former Reserve Bank of India governor C Rangarajan in June 2012 to take a relook. The Rangarajan committee report submitted in June 2014 was not adopted for establishing the poverty line or counting the number of poor.