Mint explainer: How inflation is hurting India's household financial savings
Summary
India’s household savings have touched decadal lows of 5.1% in FY23, showed data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as rising inflation forces people to use savings for consumption. The net financial assets of households have consistently declined from 11.5% in FY21 to 7.2% in FY22. Mint takes a look at what this means.