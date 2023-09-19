Mint explainer: How inflation is hurting India's household financial savings

At 5.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022-23, the net financial assets of Indian households are the lowest in at least 23 years, according to an analysis of RBI data by Motilal Oswal. The pandemic year of FY21 saw a surge in household savings in India when it touched a peak of 11.5%. To be sure, India was not an outlier and as per an International Monetary Fund (IMF) blog from November 2021, many nations saw an increase in household savings that were fuelled by a combination of lower consumption and precaution.