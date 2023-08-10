How successful are India’s efforts to conduct international trade in rupee?
Summary
- If the Indian rupee turnover rises to equal the share of non-US, non-Euro currencies in global forex turnover of 4%, the rupee could be regarded as an international currency.
To push the adoption Indian rupee in international trade, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last year in July allowed invoicing and payments for international trade in domestic currency. The move was largely seen as part of the effort to bring down India’s massive oil import bill by purchasing Russian oil in domestic currency. Mint takes a look at how fruitful these efforts have proved.