How successful are India’s efforts to conduct international trade in rupee?

To push the adoption Indian rupee in international trade , the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last year in July allowed invoicing and payments for international trade in domestic currency. The move was largely seen as part of the effort to bring down India’s massive oil import bill by purchasing Russian oil in domestic currency. Mint takes a look at how fruitful these efforts have proved.

Who is India trading with the domestic currency?

The government has said in the Parliament that it has started conducting trade in the rupee with neighboring countries such as Nepal and Bhutan. Besides, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said rupee trade mechanism has been initiated in case of trade with Russia, too

Till 2 July 2, RBI had approved 34 applications from different Russian banks for opening Special Rupee Vostro Account in 14 Indian commercial banks. Patel added that Sri Lanka has included the Indian rupee in its list of designated foreign currencies and that eight corresponding banks from Sri Lanka have been opened with respective Authorized dealer (AD) banks in India.

How does the rupee invoicing work?

Indian importers undertaking imports through this mechanism make payment in Indian rupee that is credited into the special vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country, against the invoices for the supply of goods or services from the overseas supplier. Indian exporters, undertaking exports of goods and services through this mechanism, get paid the export proceeds in Indian rupees from the balances in the designated special vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country.

How many vostro accounts are functional?

India has been broadening access to vostro accounts. The government told the Parliament that New Delhi has allowed banks in 22 partner countries, including Russia and the UK, to open vostro accounts in the country. Notably, RBI’s permission is required for a Special Rupee Vostro Account. As per RBI, the bank willing to open a Special Rupee Vostro Account for the bank of the partner country should have a good level of business resilience and financial health. Besides, they need to have experience in facilitating trade/investment transactions and capability to provide other financial services.

What could the success of the rupee settlement mechanism mean for India?

Rupee is yet to gain global acceptance the way dollar, yuan or euro has. Considerable push is required to achieve that. But the success of the rupee settlement mechanism along with a bigger share in global trade could change that. The Economic Survey has said that if the Indian rupee turnover rises to equal the share of non-US, non-Euro currencies in global forex turnover of 4%, the rupee could be regarded as an international currency.

Why is trade in Indian Rupee not picking up significantly?

A large number of private banks have businesses in the western countries that imposed sanctions on Russia. Exporters complain that Indian private banks are reluctant to trade with Russia due to fear of western sanctions. Moreover, trade in Indian currency could have picked up if India had a trade balance with Russia. But India’s trade deficit with Russia touched $43 billion in 2022-23 largely due to purchase of Russian oil. This has resulted in huge piling up of Indian rupee with Russia that it is unable to use.