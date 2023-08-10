How many vostro accounts are functional?

India has been broadening access to vostro accounts. The government told the Parliament that New Delhi has allowed banks in 22 partner countries, including Russia and the UK, to open vostro accounts in the country. Notably, RBI’s permission is required for a Special Rupee Vostro Account. As per RBI, the bank willing to open a Special Rupee Vostro Account for the bank of the partner country should have a good level of business resilience and financial health. Besides, they need to have experience in facilitating trade/investment transactions and capability to provide other financial services.