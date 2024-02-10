Economy
Mint Explainer: How the transfer of funds from the Centre to states is decided
Tina Edwin 8 min read 10 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST
SummaryThe Centre’s share of taxes and grants that are to be transferred to states are based on a formula recommended by the Finance Commissions.
The BJP-led Central administration and states governed by Opposition parties, chiefly Karnataka and Kerala, are engaged in a war of words, with the latter accusing the Union government of depriving them of their rightful share in central taxes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less