Mint Explainer: How workers will benefit from living wages
SummaryAs living wages are meant to ensure a basic and decent life for a worker’s family, they tend to be much higher than the notified minimum wages.
India is reportedly planning to replace the minimum wage system with living wages by 2025, a concept that is gaining greater acceptance in many countries. Both minimum wages and living wages assure a certain minimum level of income for workers but the latter, actively promoted by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and many workers’ rights bodies, ensures that remuneration is adequate for a worker’s household to live a basic and decent life. India is said to be seeking technical assistance from the ILO to develop a framework for estimating and implementing living wages.