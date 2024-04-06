Mint Explainer: How workers will benefit from living wages

Consider, for instance, the coalition’s reports on Madhya Pradesh. The coalition investigated what should be living wages in the rural areas of Chhindwara in south MP and in Ratlam which is in the western part. The study considered the family size for both districts as 4.5 members with 1.67 workers. For Chhindwara, the GLWC estimated the monthly cost of living at ₹20,799 in 2023 and for Ratlam at ₹22,105. After considering the average number of workers in a household, the study estimated the appropriate living wage for a worker in Chhindwara at ₹13,279 per month and in Ratlam at ₹14,114. This is higher than the minimum wage of less ₹10,000 for unskilled workers in the state.