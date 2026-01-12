Mint Explainer: Why the draft Pesticides Management Bill, 2025 is important for India
The Centre has introduced the draft Pesticides Management Bill, 2025, aimed at replacing outdated regulations from 1968. The Bill seeks to enhance pesticide quality, curb spurious products, and incorporate modern practices, addressing longstanding issues in agricultural safety and regulation.
