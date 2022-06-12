Mint Explainer: Is China losing its growth edge or is that just Western propaganda?

More students go abroad for higher education from China — and return home to enrich their native land — than from any other country. Today, Chinese universities publish original research in quantity and quality that is second only to the US. China is home to the second-largest herd of Unicorns, behind the US (India comes third). In Artificial Intelligence, China is almost on par with the US. Children are being offered courses in AI as early as in schools. In quantum communications, China is arguably ahead. Shenzhen is to hardware what Silicon Valley is to software. China and India produce almost the same number of graduates in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, just under 8 crore a year. But a larger proportion of them are ‘employable’ in China than in India. No other country produces these many STEM graduates.