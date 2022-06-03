Mint Explainer: Meet QT, the monetary policy mirror image of QE

Theoretically, investors can buy the new Treasury bonds instead of giving cash under RRP, leaving liquidity unaffected. But market watchers don’t expect that and the RRP and QT are likely to absorb liquidity side by side. Liquidity could additionally get absorbed through a third channel, bank lending, rather a slowing down in bank lending, as the US economy is cooled off with monetary tightening. Remember, when banks make loans or buy an asset, they create money. Bank credit was growing at a hectic pace in the US during the pandemic. In the past year, it was up by $1.5 trillion. Slower growth in bank credit will thus also reduce liquidity.

