Mint Explainer: Meet QT, the monetary policy mirror image of QE

US President Joe Biden earlier this week met with US Fed chief Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to discuss “addressing inflation", a “top economic priority" for the US administration. Powell said that as the Fed implements its policy of ‘quantitative tightening’ or QT from June 1, there could be the risk of market volatility.
Quantitative Tightening, or QT, is Quantitative Easing, or QE’s, twin. Under it, for the next three months, the Fed will stop reinvesting the proceeds from its $9 trillion pile of bonds to reduce its balance sheet by $47.5 billion each month. Then, starting September, the Fed will step up the tightening process to a $95 billion per month rate of reduction. The overall effect being aimed at is to shrink the Fed’s roughly $9 trillion balance sheet in an effort to combat historically high inflation in the US.
What is QT? Simply put, QE creates and puts money into the system. QT will take money out of the system and destroy it.
During QE, the Fed purchases long-term securities, paying for them by increasing reserve balances, which are more liquid assets than long-term securities. Therefore, QE adds to the liquidity in the system, and consequently reduces the liquidity premium on the most liquid bonds and increases yields. Thus, QE lifts yields on the most liquid assets, Treasuries.
During QT, the Fed will let the bonds it owns mature without buying new ones. The US Treasury will pay the Fed the principal amount of each bond. The Fed will destroy this money received from the US Treasury. To make good what it’ll pay the Fed, the US Treasury will raise new money by selling fresh debt to the public, in the process draining the liquidity (cash or bank deposits) from the financial system, replacing it with Treasury paper.
The Fed is already draining liquidity from the financial system through the “reverse repo programme", or the RRP, under which investors give cash to the Fed for receiving Treasuries (and a yield) in return. This too reduces liquidity, replacing it with Treasury paper.
Theoretically, investors can buy the new Treasury bonds instead of giving cash under RRP, leaving liquidity unaffected. But market watchers don’t expect that and the RRP and QT are likely to absorb liquidity side by side. Liquidity could additionally get absorbed through a third channel, bank lending, rather a slowing down in bank lending, as the US economy is cooled off with monetary tightening. Remember, when banks make loans or buy an asset, they create money. Bank credit was growing at a hectic pace in the US during the pandemic. In the past year, it was up by $1.5 trillion. Slower growth in bank credit will thus also reduce liquidity.
At full speed in September, the Fed’s balance sheet – that increased from $2.3 trillion in 2010 to a whopping $9 trillion currently – will be made to shrink at a rate of $1.1 trillion a year, a pace of reduction much faster than that in 2018, the last time the balance sheet was pared to reverse the post-global financial crisis QE. The retreat is to be paced up, as US inflation is at a historically high level this time and the recovery is much faster and stronger than last time.
What happens when the Fed balance sheet shrinks? Zero-interest, low-risk assets are replaced by interest-bearing, higher-risk Treasury securities. There’s less liquidity in the system, more risk. But that does not necessarily imply a riskier system, as risk-aversion may also rise with risk increasing.