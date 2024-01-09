Mint Explainer: Should we worry about the rise and rise of retail lending?
SummaryNot just housing loans, credit card outstanding and other personal loans also have been rising as many consumers went into spend now-pay later mode. This while borrowings by industry have slowed
By November, bank credit given to individuals and households had climbed above ₹50 trillion, nearly half of which were housing loans. Personal loans, as these are referred to in RBI speak, were about 40% more than the credit of ₹36 trillion extended to industry, including small and micro enterprises, at that point.