Mint Explainer: Why India wants to go back to standard edible oil pack sizes

What was the change made earlier?

This goes back to changes introduced in packaging rules in 2021 and 2022. Under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2021, companies were required to display the unit sale price (USP) on packaged goods so that consumers could compare prices more easily. However, in 2022, the government removed Schedule II from these packaging rules. This was a provision that prescribed standard quantities or pack sizes for sale of certain commodities.