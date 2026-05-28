Mint Explainer: Why India wants to go back to standard edible oil pack sizes

After allowing edible oil companies to sell their products in non-standard pack sizes over the past few years, the government is now looking to bring back uniform packaging norms, as consumers struggle to identify ‘value-for-money’ packs amid a flood of confusing sizes and similar-looking pouches.
The move follows complaints from consumers about being charged more for lower quantities of cooking oil, as these non-standard packs often appear nearly identical to higher-quantity packs on the retail shelves and are difficult to distinguish at first glance.
Edible oil manufacturers, traders and packaging industry bodies also flagged concerns over the growing use of irregular pack sizes such as 650 gram, 700 gram, 810 gram, 850 gram and 870 gram. These packs create confusion among buyers.