Mint Explainer: The crisis of educated unemployed youth
SummaryIt is a problem the next government needs to consider as India looks to become a $5 trillion economy. The policy agenda should involve making production and growth more employment-intensive, improving the quality of jobs, and making skills-training and active labour market policies more effective
The lack of jobs for the country's young, educated population might not be a major election issue, but clearly, India has not been able to make the most of its demographic profile.
