Mint Explainer: The crisis of educated unemployed youth

What is the situation for youth employment in the country?

India experienced mostly jobless growth in the first 19 years of the current century, a period when India had seen stable governments under three different prime ministers. At the national level, employment grew at an annual rate of 1.6% between 2000 and 2012 and then stagnated with a 0.01% rise till 2019, even as the economy grew at 6-7% on average during those years. Growth in job creation picked up after the pandemic, and that can be attributed to a rise in employment in agriculture. However, that surge in agriculture jobs was due to a lack of opportunities outside the farm sector.